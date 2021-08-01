LEAD Maryland Fellowship Program Seeking Applicants

Applications are now being accepted for the LEAD Maryland Fellowship Program Class XII (2022-23), a collaborative effort between the LEAD Maryland Foundation, numerous partners, and the University of Maryland Extension (UME). This UME Signature Program is a leadership development experience designed for people committed to serving agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities.

Two-year fellowships are awarded to selected participants, creating classes of up to 25 emerging leaders. The curriculum of the statewide program, which began in 1999, includes local and international experiences in civic discourse, skills building, public issues education, and networking with other professionals in the agriculture industry, natural resources and rural communities, to expand leadership development, communication skills, and personal growth.

“LEAD Maryland is an excellent program for skills building designed for those in our agriculture, natural resources and rural communities who have an established career path and are looking to hone their abilities in order to better serve their communities,” said Emily Wilson, president of the LEAD Maryland Foundation, and alumna of the program. “The commitment to the program will pay off, and is well worth the effort.”

For over 20 years, and more than ten graduating classes, LEAD Maryland has been working to identify the needs of the rural sector and provide professional development for emerging leaders working or serving in those areas to help identify resources, engage and educate others, solve problems, and shape public policy.

Applications for the 2022-23 Class XII are due by Oct. 1, 2021. More information about the program and the application forms can be found at www.leadmaryland.org.

The LEAD Maryland Foundation, through support of the Rural Maryland Foundation and individual donors, also has a scholarship program for those seeking assistance with the LEAD Fellowship Program tuition. “Most Fellows receive tuition support from employers, industry associations, or community organizations. The scholarship helps to meet gaps for those needing more help in paying the tuition, which is set at $4,600, and payable over the 2-year program,” said Susan Harrison, executive director of the LEAD Maryland Foundation.

The LEAD Maryland Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, working collaboratively with the University of Maryland Extension and many funding partners to provide the Fellowship Program. For more information regarding the Fellowship application, or making a donations, please contact Susan R. Harrison at 410-827-8056 or leadmd@umd.edu.