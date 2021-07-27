Closing the Gap: ChesMRC’s New Scholarship Fund with Harvey Zendt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Harvey Zendt knows better than almost anyone on the Mid-Shore is how hard it is for young people to have access to higher education. As someone who has been the coordinator for Chesapeake College’s Trio program for almost ten years, a federal program helping students stay in school with such things as tutoring and assistance in applying for financial aid, Harvey sees daily how families struggle to get their kids into college.

That is one of the reasons that Zendt has made it part of his job as a board member of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center to help run college placement programs at Easton High School for numerous students seeking out educational opportunities at Chesapeake College and other schools in the state.

All of this is rewarding for Zendt, who first made education news as the founding headmaster of St. Anne’s in Middletown, Delaware. Still, it remains painful for Harvey and other volunteers to see how limited the funding is to help these families.

But the recent news that an anonymous donor has just created a significant scholarship fund at the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center has lifted Harvey’s spirits. As he discusses in his interview with the Spy, having these funds to close the gap, which divides who goes to college and who doesn’t, is already starting to make a difference in the lives of Mid-Shore young people.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center and the new scholarship program, please go here.