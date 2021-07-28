Camp New Dawn Receives Support From Not My Child QAC 2.0

Not My Child QAC 2.0 has made a $2,500 donation to Camp New Dawn, a grief retreat hosted by Compass for children, teens and families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one. Campers learn healthy coping skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. They engage in group discussions and activities with other kids who have experienced loss, and interact with professional grief counselors who help them learn about and express grief in a safe, natural environment. CND is open to anyone ages 3-18 who is learning to navigate their grief, including those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.

Since losing his own son, Anthony, to addiction in May 2017, Not My Child QAC 2.0 founder, Tony Reno, has spoken out about the dangers and realities of the opioid epidemic, provided support to those recovering from addiction, and given assistance to families who have lost a loved one. Thanks to their donation, Camp supplies and registration fees will be covered for future families dealing with the grief associated with losing a loved one to an overdose.

Photo: Left to right: Kenda Leager, Development Officer of Compass; Morgan Reno, Not My Child QAC 2.0; Rhonda Knotts, Director of Camp New Dawn; Heather Guerieri, CEO of Compass; Laura Pell, Not My Child QAC 2.0; Tony Reno, Founder of Not My Child QAC 2.0.

Grief following a drug overdose is often very complicated and can be different from other forms of grieving. An untimely and traumatic death can cause intense emotional reactions in loved ones, including guilt, shame/stigma, anger, anxiety and fear, and isolation. Therefore, Compass also offers a “Recovering After a Substance Passing” (R.A.S.P.) support group for adults. This program is designed to be engaging and welcoming to those who are suffering the loss of a loved one due to an overdose death. Grief Support Supervisor Rhonda Knotts said the group includes fellowship, guided conversation or activities, and the occasional guest speaker.

To learn more about Camp New Dawn or the R.A.S.P. grief support group, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

If you would like to support Not My Child QAC 2.0, they will be hosting the ‘Carson Freedman Crab Feast & Cornhole Tournament’ on August 21, 2021 at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.