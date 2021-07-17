Delmarva Review: “perhaps you’ve been there too” by Gwendolyn Jensen

Author’s Note: “This poem—a pantoum—has two sources: my first experience of love and marriage, and the remarkable Henry James novel The Portrait of a Lady, which gave me courage and language to speak about that experience. The pantoum’s pattern of repeated lines, which always seems to be looking back seemed a perfect vehicle for this tough subject. I hope you like it.”

perhaps you’ve been there too

after Henry James

it is hard to speak of this

too much too close too far

a place where I have been

perhaps you’ve been there too

too much too close too far

curled up tight inside

perhaps you’ve been there too

a sort of delirium

curled up tight inside

unschooled in the rite of survival

a sort of delirium

needing love and place

unschooled in the rite of survival

any place would do

needing love and place

love had no place for me

any place would do

and so I took the bait

love had no place for me

I made myself quite small

and so I took the bait

I gave up all of me

I made myself quite small

made room enough for him

I gave up all of me

to match the way he knew

made room enough for him

the right the only way

to match the way he knew

he knew what women were

the right the only way

I had thrown away my life

he knew what women were

it is hard to speak of this

I had thrown away my life

a place where I have been

perhaps you’ve been there too

♦

Gwendolyn Jensen began writing poems upon retirement from the presidency of Wilson College, in 2001. Her work has appeared in Harvard Review, Salamander, Beloit Poetry Journal, Sanskrit, Whistling Shade, and Measure, as well as Delmarva Review. Her first book, Birthright (Birch Brook Press, 2011), is a letterpress edition, now in a second printing. Her other books are As if toward Beauty (2015) and Graceful Ghost (2018), both by Birch Brook Press. Her poem “perhaps,” above, from the Delmarva Review will be included her new book of poetry, to be released in the fall. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Website: GwendolynJensen.com.

