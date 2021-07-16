Good Stuff: Corr Foundation Donates $100,000 to Compass

The Reade W. & Mary P. Corr Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to Compass, a nonprofit that provides hospice, palliative care, and grief support services.

Jean Anthony, trustee of the foundation, presented the donation to Heather Guerieri, CEO of Compass, at Compass’ Kent County Hospice Center. This donation will ensure that Compass is able to continue to provide hospice & grief support services to the Kent County community.

Reade and Mary Corr were educators who made public service their life work. They came to Kent County in 1947. Years after their deaths, the fund in their name at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation continues to support endeavors that were important to them.

Compass has been providing care and support to those suffering with a life-limiting illness or grieving a loss for over 35 years. They expanded their service area and became the sole hospice care provider to the residents of Kent County in 2014. In 2018, they opened and renovated a four-bed Hospice Center in University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, bringing residential hospice care to Kent County. This facility’s location makes it central to residents residing in Kent County. In addition to patient rooms, the Chestertown Hospice Center houses a kitchenette/dining area and a sitting area.

In addition to in-home and residential patient care, Compass also provides grief support to Kent County community members. Compass’ grief team provides one-on-one counseling, specialized grief support groups, counseling for children and teens in Kent County Public Schools, and various workshops.

For more information, visit compassregionalhospice.org or call 443-262-4100.