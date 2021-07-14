Sacred Heart Parish to Change Mass and Office Location

According to Mary Jo Frohlich, Business Manager for Sacred Heart Parish, a new roof and HVAC system will be replaced at 508 High Street beginning July 19 and extending until August 13. During this time, the parish office will be moved to the hall and all Masses will be celebrated at St. John Roman Catholic Church, Main and Catholic Avenues, Rock Hall. The Mass schedule will remain the same with a 4PM Mass on Saturday and an 8AM Mass and 10AM Mass on Sunday. Weekday Masses (Monday through Thursday at 8:30AM) will be celebrated in the parish hall.

The parking lot at 508 High Street will be closed and unavailable for parking during this time.

Sacred Heart Parish was founded in 1876; St. John the Evangelist Church in Rock Hall was founded in 1890 as a mission of Sacred Heart as it remains to this day.