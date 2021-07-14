Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Weekend – Back in Port!

The Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Weekend is Back in Port!! On the weekend of August 13-15, 2021, landlubbers and buccaneers, young and old, will once again set sail to Rock Hall, MD for the town’s FOURTEENTH “Best of the Bay” award winning, Pirates and Wenches Weekend! Come by land or come by sea to the Town of Rock Hall on the Isle of Delmarva located on the Upper Chesapeake Bay for a town wide family event that you will never forget! This is a great opportunity to bring your boat, anchor out or raft up with your mates. There is plenty of anchorage, dockage and raft-up space available, as well as free parking for those arriving by land. Rock Hall is less than a tank of gas from Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C and Northern Virginia.

All weekend, the whole town will be in the pirate spirit as merchants, re-enactors, musicians and other performers take you to the Golden Age of piracy on the high seas. Main Street will be alive with vendors, music, pirate performers, and plenty of grub and grog, Jump start the weekend on Friday with an evening Rum Tasting at Osprey Point or the Sea Shanty Sing – A- Long hosted by the American Legion Post 228. Dine at one of the many award-winning restaurants, settle in and enjoy the night’s live entertainment offered at many of the town’s local watering holes, or just relax under the stars. On Saturday afternoon, visit Rock Hall Harbor for a magnificent view of the Chesapeake Bay and be sure to get your dinghy or small boat decorated for the Decorated Flotilla and Pirate Poker Run organized by the Rock Hall Yacht Club! Enjoy some grub and grog at Harbor Shack Waterfront Bar and Grill as you watch the flotilla of tiny ships.

Rock Hall’s public beach will be home to the annual Beach Party hosted by the Rock Hall Lions Club and featuring music by Triple Play. Graybeard’s trophy will be handed down to the Best Decorated Boat and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Before the party begins, kids are encouraged to come and plunder the treasures of Graybeard on Rock Hall’s beach. Pirate attire is strongly encouraged! Don’t forget to get your raffle tickets for a chance to win lots of local treasure or the 50/50 to win lots of cash! Tickets can be purchased on Saturday all day on Main Street, Beach Party and in the evening during the Buccaneer’s Ball at Waterman’s Crab House. The drawing will be held during the Buccaneer’s Ball. You don’t have to be present to win and proceeds go back to support local non- profits. Official Pirates and Wenches souvenir merchandise will be available for purchase during the weekend on Main Street, Beach Party and Sea Shanty Sing A Long.

Some of the pirate performers offering up music and mayhem will include Bedlum Bones, Bone and String, Brigands, Brinjali and Aubergine Belly Dancers, Circus Siren Mermaids, Evan Young’s Kapow Show, Grace O’Malley the Pirate Queen, Pineland Puppets, Pirates for Sail, Pirates of Fortunes Folly, Pirates of the Approaching Storm, Skullduggery Cannon Crew, Johnny Strum and Valhallas Pirates. Public parking and transportation will make getting around safe and worry free. For ye old salts, the Buccaneer’s Ball will take place at Waterman’s Crab House on Saturday night with live music, contests, prizes and seafood. Pirate attire is requested for the evening. The little scallywags will find much to do all weekend with entertainment, games, puppet shows, treasure hunt, boat building, pirate encampment and more! The party doesn’t end on Saturday – so be sure to stick around for more music and fun Sunday on Main Street

For more information visit www.rockhallpirates.com