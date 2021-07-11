Get Hands On with the Construction of Maryland Dove

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to offer the public a chance to be a part of history and join CBMM shipwrights this fall as they build Maryland Dove, a reproduction of the vessel that accompanied the first European settlers to Maryland in 1634.

Scheduled for Saturdays Aug. 21, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 18, from 10am–4pm, guests are invited to CBMM’s working Shipyard to hone their woodworking skills while helping to craft pieces of the new Maryland Dove. Currently under construction at CBMM, the vessel is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by Historic St. Mary’s City. To learn more about the project, visit marylanddove.org.

Projects will include the construction of the interior cabin doors, the grated hatch cover, and the binnacle. The cost to participate in any of these workdays is $55, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members. For additional details and to register, visit cbmm.org/shipyardprograms.

CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world, and have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.