Spy Minute: Sheryl Southwick’s Trees at Adkins Arboretum

The Spy has been a big fan of Sheryl Southwick’s artwork for some time. Over the years, we’ve watched as Sheryl has taken on special topics near and dear to her heart and turned these into visual images that draw the viewer inward.

And that is the case of Southwick’s paintings and collages of trees. Now on display at the Adkins Arboretum for the balance of the summer, the artist shares with her audience dreamy forests filled with glints of light and shadow, enticing paths winding back under the trees, and color-drenched glades where every detail seems to be dancing.

A Spy was sent to investigate yesterday and came back with this short report.

This video is approximately one minute in length.

Sheryl Southwick

Woodland Sketches, Oil Paintings, Collages and Hand-colored Monotypes

Adkins Arboretum

July 6–August 28, 2021