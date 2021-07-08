UM SMC Unveils Transformation of Hospital’s Cafeteria Into An ‘Easton Marketplace’

Following a week-long renovation and refresh, UM Shore Medical Center at Easton recently unveiled its newly renovated “Easton Marketplace,” replacing the traditional cafeteria, a project completed with the hospital’s partner, Morrison Healthcare. The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting led by Diane Baltimore, a University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Food and Nutrition Services and Easton Marketplace team member who has worked with the hospital system for 14 years.

Photo: University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and Morrison Healthcare team members recently celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated “Easton Marketplace” at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.

“Thanks goes out to our Food and Nutrition Services team for all their hard work in making these changes happen and in providing excellent food service to our patients, staff and visitors every day,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “These team members play a key role in the hospital’s ability to provide exceptional care to our patients by offering warm, nourishing meals and smiling faces to their loved ones and family members. This cafeteria renovation project is an important element in our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.”

The Easton Marketplace renovation included a fresh coat of paint and display cases for bottled beverages and grab-and-go items, and installation of two customer-friendly LED screens to display daily menus. Other new or enhanced features include a soda fountain, a lemonade stand, a coffee destination and many additional grab-and-go menu options.

“The transformation from cafeteria to marketplace was done with one of Morrison Healthcare’s cultural beliefs in mind: Retail Excellence, which means anticipating and delivering a great hospitality experience for our guests,” said Bjorn Verduijn, Director, Food and Nutrition Services, Morrison Healthcare.

The Marketplace at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton is located on the first floor of the hospital. Service is provided to team members and visitors from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and 6:30 am to 2:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Please keep in mind that Marketplace hours may vary during holidays.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

