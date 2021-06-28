Adkins Mystery Monday: What was Found in the Shade House?

Happy Mystery Monday! What did we find in the shade house?
Last week, we highlighted the red-banded leafhopper, also known as the candy-striped leafhopper. This brightly colored native leafhopper is often found in meadow and woodland habitats. They feed on plant sap and while they can occasionally transmit plant diseases, they don’t often cause much lasting damage.
