Shore United Bank Welcomes Christopher Sloan, CTP as Relationship Manager

Shore United Bank is proud to announce that Christopher Sloan has joined the Company as Vice President, Relationship Manager and will be working from our Denton, MD branch. Chris joins Shore United Bank with sixteen (16) years of financial and banking experience, with most of his time focused on business development across a variety of regions.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris join our team. He understands the challenges businesses face and brings value by offering operational efficiencies to their business. His interest to connect with people and help others achieve their goals is what makes him a good community banker,” says Butch Townsend, Market Executive for Shore United Bank.

“I maintain a focus on all stakeholders that could be impacted through my work: customers, prospects, fellow employees, shareholders, my community, my family and myself. If I keep a focus on delivering positive outcomes to all stakeholders, I feel that truly makes a difference and I strive for that through showing up with my best effort each day,” says Mr. Sloan.

Chris believes in supporting his community by being present, supporting locally owned businesses, dining out in local markets, attending local events and communicating with local business owners and government officials. He resides in Denton, Maryland with his wife, Dianne. Chris enjoys an array of hobbies such as golf, cycling, reading, and cooking.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com