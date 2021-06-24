MENU

Sections

More

June 24, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Notes

KCHS Black Box Theater to Be Named; Suggestions Sought

by Leave a Comment

Share

A committee representative of the community was established to explore the possibility of renaming the KCHS Black Box Theater.  Names of individuals who made significant contributions to education and KCPS may be considered by the committee based on community input. All interested parties and community members are encouraged to attend one of the community input sessions

July 7th  at 6:30 Mainstay 5753 N Main St, Rock Hall, MD 21661
July 14th at 6:30 – Kent County High School Auditorium,  25301 Lambs Meadow Rd, Worton, MD 21678

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *