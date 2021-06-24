KCHS Black Box Theater to Be Named; Suggestions Sought

A committee representative of the community was established to explore the possibility of renaming the KCHS Black Box Theater. Names of individuals who made significant contributions to education and KCPS may be considered by the committee based on community input. All interested parties and community members are encouraged to attend one of the community input sessions
July 7th at 6:30 Mainstay 5753 N Main St, Rock Hall, MD 21661
July 14th at 6:30 – Kent County High School Auditorium, 25301 Lambs Meadow Rd, Worton, MD 21678
