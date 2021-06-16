Tred Avon Players Audition Notice for The Great Gatsby

The Tred Avon Players are getting back on stage with a glamorous, full-scale production of The Great Gatsby, opening this fall.

Auditions for The Great Gatsby are scheduled for Sunday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, the 13th, and Wednesday, the 14th, at 7:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, MD.

The performance dates are October 28, 29, 30, and 31 and November 4, 5, 6, and 7 at the Oxford Community Center.

Note: All cast and crew members must be vaccinated.

The Story: Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed, and danger. The breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the Jazz Age come to the stage in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel and Simon Levy’s adaptation, approved by the Fitzgerald Estate. The Great Gatsby is directed by John Perkinson and produced by John Norton.

The Cast: Includes five women and seven men. All parts are open, and no parts are pre-cast. Cold readings are from the script. Copies of sides will be available at auditions. Hairstyles appropriate to the period will be required during the show.

Jay Gatsby – male, mid-20s – mid-30s: A young romantic idealist millionaire with shady business connections. His disarming smile opens doors, but there’s only room in his heart for one girl, Daisy.

Nick Carraway – male, mid-20s – mid-30s: A focused and optimistic newcomer to New York and West Egg looking to make his way in the bond market. His gentle manner exudes upbringing but not pretension.

Daisy Buchanan – female, 20s – 30s: An attractive young debutante from Kentucky, she is the quintessential “Flapper.” Her “party girl” attitude tries to hide her shallow and self-absorbed attitude.

Tom Buchanan – male, mid-20s – mid-30s: An imposing athletic figure that demands attention be paid. His money and arrogance swept Daisy off her feet and kept mistresses at his beck and call.

Jordan Baker – female, mid-20s – mid-30s: An amateur golfer of some acclaim with her sharp sarcasm wrapped around an aloof attitude. Her modest fame strikes an attractive chord for Nick at Daisy’s urging.

George Wilson – male, late-20s – late-30s: A completely helpless husband to Myrtle, his desperation to please her leads to his blindness of her affair with Tom.

Myrtle Wilson – female, 20s – 30s: A fierce exuberance to rid herself of this disappointing marriage, she finds her ticket out in the form of Tom Buchanan.

Meyer Wolfsheim – male, 50s or older: A gambler that would bet on two cockroaches racing and juice his long shot when the other guy wasn’t looking.

Mr. McKee – male, late 20s – late 30s: An amateur photographer who satisfies his passion with his young wife.

Mrs. McKee – female, 20s – 30s: An exhibitionist for her doting husband

Policeman – male, late 20s – early 40s: A professional law enforcement officer

Mrs. Michaelis – female, late 20s – early 40s: The nosy neighbor next door.

For more information about this audition, please email GatsbyatTap@gmail.com