Chester River Chorale Announces New Rehearsal Home; Seeking Piano

The Chester River Chorale is hoping to resume rehearsals this Fall, pending a final Board vote. After a long period of being unable to sing because of the pandemic, Chorale members are anxious to return to their beloved routine of weekly rehearsals in preparation for the annual Holiday and Spring programs.

The Chorale is also pleased to announce a new location for our Monday evening rehearsals. CRC will be rehearsing at the home of Minary’s Dream Alliance, a new non-profit community service organization, located at the former Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post on Morgnec Road. The Chorale’s mission of arts education through music making aligns beautifully with Minary’s Dream Alliance mission of youth development and community engagement.

The Chorale is in need of a piano in order to begin rehearsals in the new space. CRC is looking for a good-quality baby grand or grand piano to be placed at Minari’s Dream Alliance and used for Chorale practices and other musical events. If you have a piano that would be appropriate for this situation, please contact the Chorale at crc@chesterriverchorale.org. You may also telephone CRC Board Vice-President Jim Phelan at 610-220-0544 if you have any questions. The Chorale will have any candidate pianos assessed by a professional piano tuner as well as our accompanist.

If you wish to donate towards the purchase and upkeep of a piano, please consider making a cash donation to the Chorale. Cash donations may be sent to Chester River Chorale, PO Box 461, Chestertown, MD 21620 or via our website at www.chesterriverchorale.org. The Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Chester River Chorale is under the direction of Doug Cox and accompanied by local pianist Stephanie LaMotte. Singers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to join. Please see our website, www.chesterriverchorale.org, for more information.