2021 Chestertown HP Festival Weekend Announcement

The organizers of the Chestertown HP Festival Weekend regret to announce that the festival has been canceled for this year. Ordinarily, organizing volunteers and fundraising for the event would have started at the beginning of the year. With the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty of future health regulations it has been difficult to secure volunteers and do the planning needed to put on this magical event. Many of our organizers are parents and small business owners who have had to focus their many talents and time elsewhere during this challenging year. We appreciate their enthusiasm and continued support of this unique festival and hope that it will be able to continue in the future.

All wizards and wizarding friends are encouraged to subscribe to the Chestertown HP Festival mailing list to receive any notices as they become available. Go to the official festival website, chestertownhpfest.org, and join our mailing list to be notified of updates.

The Chestertown HP FestivalWeekend is organized by the Garfield Center for the Arts and community volunteers as a celebration of the spirit of Harry Potter and an opportunity to promote our local community and its arts. Warner Bros. Entertainment and JK Rowling are not associated with or responsible for the festival in any way.

Located in the historic district in Chestertown, The Garfield Center for the Arts (www.garfieldcenter.org) is a cultural organization whose mission is to invigorate the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education.