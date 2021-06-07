MENU

Akins Mystery Monday: What Kind of Spider is This?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what kind of spider we found in the nursery?
Last week, we asked you about Yucca filamentosa, commonly known (and appropriately named) as Adam’s needle. This native evergreen perennial is in the same family as Asparagus! It does well in dry, poor soil and full sun and produces a 6 foot tall flower spike in June.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.

