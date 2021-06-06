Spy Moment: The Great Downtown Chestertown Comeback

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s a whirlwind tour of some of Saturday’s events in Chestertown.

One bittersweet moment was at Create gallery, planned for closure at the end of June. But on Saturday, discounted sales were brisk, and many stopped by for wine and cake to express their gratitude for the gallery and the members of the cooperative artists’ venture who kept it going.

As one of it’s founders Bob Ortiz said, “You have to celebrate a closing as well as an opening” to honor the accomplishment of any endeavor. For five years the gallery showcased local and international artists.

“We will continue exhibiting some members of the group at Hegland Glass and Bob Ortiz will offer space to others, so we’ll still be around,” says Patti Hegland, another founding member of the gallery.

With artists and easels on every corner participating in the RiverArts Plein-Air “Paint the Town Plus” celebration and a RiverArts tent of art for sale in Fountain Park, the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Kent County Food Pantry, and a busy Saturday Market—the day was just beginning.

The Town was truly open for business and celebration again, complete with a ribbon cutting for the Town’s new mobile stage and special recognition of A & E District Coordinator Kay MacIntosh followed by a block party fronting the Best Kept Soul band with their Motown and Soul.

Not to forget that al fresco dining is back for Saturdays, and judging from the crowd in front of the Kitchen at the Imperial Restaurant, the summer looks promising for people yearning to get back into life after the pandemic.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.