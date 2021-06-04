Dr. Santo Grande Announces New Leadership at Delmarva Community Transit

Long serving Delmarva Community Transit (DCT) Manager Jerome Stanley will be retiring at the end of this month. Dr. Santo Grande, President/CEO and the Delmarva Community Services Board of Directors are excited to announce the selection of Keith Adkins as the new Transit Manager. Keith will begin employment on May 24th which will allow him the opportunity to work with Mr. Stanley prior to his retirement.

New Transit Manager Keith Adkins is a Dorchester County native, a resident of Linkwood, and has previously served as the County Manager for Dorchester County. He also operated his own local trucking company for 13+ years. Keith has significant supervisory and budgetary experience, as well as extensive knowledge of safety regulations and compliance. He is dedicated to customer service and recognizes the importance of building a strong working relationship with our transit team members. He has volunteered on a number of local boards and organizations, including Past President and Chief, and Life Member of the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Company. He has also served as Past President of the Dorchester County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

In addition, current mobility manager and dispatcher Jerome Fitchett has been promoted to Assistant Transit Manager. Jerome has been with Delmarva Community Transit since 2014 and has both management and hands on transit operations experience. Jerome is a Dorchester County native and is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Jerome’s knowledge and experience, combined with his outstanding customer service skills, will serve the organization well as it moves forward.

DCS would be remiss not to thank Jerome Stanley for his 35 years of service. Jerome began his career at the agency in 1986 as a disability program coordinator. He advanced professionally becoming a job coach and then Vocational Services Manager. When offered the opportunity to manage the burgeoning transit department he took the job and has directed it since. Along the way, Jerome has achieved many professional accomplishments including becoming a statewide safety instructor, judge of the CTAA National Roadeo and officer of the Transportation Association of Maryland.

Delmarva Community Transit is the transportation division of Delmarva Community Services (DCS), a multi-service, non-profit agency human services agency whose mission it is to help people who wish to maintain dignity and an independent lifestyle within their rural community on the Delmarva Peninsula. The agency serves those in our community who are most vulnerable. Having begun in 1974, DCS now offers services in 9 counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore and in 2 Delaware counties. DCS works with/under the guidance of state/federal agencies including the Developmental Disabilities Administration, MAC Inc. (Area Agency on Aging), Department of Housing & Community Development, & the MD Transit Administration.