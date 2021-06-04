Botanical Art League Forming on Eastern Shore

Lee D’Zmura, a longtime teacher of botanical art programs at Adkins Arboretum, and Anna Harding, botanical artist and botanical art teacher at the arboretum, are partnering to establish a botanical art league on the Eastern Shore. The league is open to anyone who has studied botanical drawing or painting at any level and is interested in meeting others who share their interest.

“The botanical art tradition combines science and art….Botanical artists seek to understand plants’ structure and communicate this knowledge to their audience in an aesthetically pleasing manner.” (Botanical Art & Artists)

The group’s first meeting will be held at the Arboretum on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Discussion will include where and how to meet, programs to offer, and topics of importance to those attending. If you are interested in joining the Botanical Art League, email Anna Harding at annagrace2@atlanticbb.net.