The Reviews are Glowing for Studio B Art Gallery’s Spring Plein Air Workshop

The reviews are in and everyone agrees, the Studio B Art Gallery Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang was a hit. Studio B Art Gallery hosted the inspirational workshop with the master painter in mid-May of 2021, a perfectly timed event that took advantage of COVID-19 restrictions lifting and normalcy returning to downtown Easton, Maryland.

Master Jove Wang is a highly sought after world-renowned artist, award-winning plein air painter, professor, and author. His career spans more than three decades and he has won numerous awards. Master Wang’s demonstration at the 15th Plein Air Easton Competition in 2019 was a highlight of the festivities.

Studio B Art Gallery was pleased to host Master Wang for the downtown Easton workshop that included a special opening night exhibit with intimate conversations and first looks at new art. Workshop students and gallery patrons enjoyed the reception where six new pieces by Master Wang were sold.

Workshop participants came from all over and had a wonderful experience. The reviews from the students were glowing:

“This was my second workshop with Master Jove Wang. Jove is a true master, professional, brilliant artist, and compassionate teacher. When I planned to attend his first workshop, I was a bit intimidated by his reputation and the beauty of his work. However, almost immediately he put the group at ease with his teaching style and one-on-one attention to each student. His daily presentations are well thought out, serious discussions of theory and principles of painting, composition, and brush technique. He usually does a few demonstrations throughout the workshop and sends the students off to paint. As he comes around to check on each student’s progress, he instantly perceives the pluses and minuses and patiently and gently points out areas for improvement. Yet he is generous with his praise when you are on track. This second workshop was a refresher for those repeat students, yet he also worked closely with a brand new painter to help her get started. I have recently sold three of my paintings using Jove’s principles. I consider that a great investment!“

-Georgette Toews

“I had what I consider a most fortuitous opportunity to study in a workshop with Jove Wang, a recognized master artist when he came to show his paintings at Studio B Gallery in Easton, Maryland. I was ecstatic when I learned that the topic of concentration was to be street scenes, as that is one of the most challenging subjects in the plein air repertoire. Each day began with lessons about the principles to follow; composition, drawing, simplification, manipulation of subject matter, initial paint layer, color, mass and line in the second layer, light vs dark, cool vs warm, brushstrokes and edges. It was a large amount of information to be aware of while dealing with setting up equipment in the street, traffic and pedestrians in constant motion, and trying to concentrate on identifying the overall mood and focus of the complex scene. Jove opened up his vast knowledge and experience to us by demonstrating several plein air paintings from beginning to completion, allowing us to observe every brush stroke. Of course it is now up to us students to incorporate in our work what we were privileged to witness.”

-Biruta Hansen

“Jove learned from the old masters and shared his knowledge and experience freely. During the demos, it was akin to watching magic, where from seemingly unrelated brushstrokes, a street scene including its essence suddenly emerged. During the workshop, Jove described the importance of a composition and what makes it interesting. He talked about music created by shapes, lines and points as part of a good painting. Jove Wang has created an inspiring and outstanding experience during our five day workshop.

I would be missing a big part of the rewarding experience if I did not mention Betty and Eddy – our hosts. I was made welcome and part of the family. They created a wonderful warm inclusive atmosphere that I cannot wait to experience again in the future. Master Jove described good art as having a soul, and during the workshop, the experience has captured my soul.”

-Alla Piltser

“It was great to have the opportunity to study with Jove again. His love for art is evident in his paintings and in his approach to teaching. He shared important concepts such as ‘point, line, mass’ to help participants in our workshop progress—and to help us find the music in our art! I enjoyed watching him paint and ‘carve out’ shapes with thick paint. Amazing and so inspiring!”

-Carol Frost

“The Jove Wang workshop was a great success for me! The town of Easton provides a perfect background for Plein Air painting and Jove is the best leader for exceptional artistic results! Moreover, Betty Huang’s organizational skills made the five day challenging learning process interesting and enjoyable! I look forward to painting in Easton with Jove Wang next year! Thank you Jove and Betty! Love Easton!”

-Karen Spencer

Visit Studio B Art Gallery at 7B Goldsborough Street in Easton, Maryland or online at www.studiobartgallery.com to view original paintings by all the gallery’s exceptional artists. You can purchase directly on the website, call to arrange a private viewing (443-988-1818), or stop into the gallery during open hours.