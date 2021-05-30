UM SRH and Chesapeake College Offering COVID-19 Testing Until June 23

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in partnership with Chesapeake College, will continue offering free COVID-19 testing but the testing day will move from Mondays to Wednesdays, ending on June 23. Testing takes place at the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center building, located at 1000 College Circle in Wye Mills.
COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 2, 9, 16 and 23. To schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 test, individuals should visit www.umms.org/shore/
UM SRH and Chesapeake College first partnered in August 2020 to offer community-based COVID-19 testing, and during the height of the pandemic, conducted more than 500 tests weekly, with approximately 10,000 COVID-19 tests administered since that time.
