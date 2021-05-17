Adkins Mystery Monday: This Week We Saw Plenty of these Critters

Happy Mystery Monday! This week, we saw a lot of these critters out and about. What is it?

Last week, we asked you about the common milkweed, Asclepias syriaca. This native milkweed is often found along meadow edges. It grows about 3 to 4 feet tall and has mauve colored blooms in July! The common milkweed is one of several native species that are essential host plants for the monarch caterpillars and important nectar sources for lots of pollinators!

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.