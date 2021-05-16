Father’s Day Weekend Brings Antique & Classic Boat Festival Back to St. Michaels

Wooden and fiberglass classics, vintage racers, and other antique and Chesapeake Bay-related boats are returning to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum beginning Friday, June 18, for the 33rd Antique & Classic Boat Festival and the Arts at Navy Point in St. Michaels, Md.

Hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, this Father’s Day tradition brings a sense of nostalgia to the Miles River and CBMM’s docks and campus, drawing some of the area’s finest classic boats, nautical and maritime treasures, and entertainment to the waterfront festival.

This year’s festival celebrates a theme of Cruising on the Chesapeake, with classic-style cabin and express cruisers and sport fishing boats expected to attend, and a full slate of boating history seminars planned on June 18 &19.

The show attracts everything from the finest runabouts to yachts, and includes race boats, work boats, launches, hydroplanes, and utilities. Chris-Craft, Trumpy, Gar Wood, Donzi, and Lyman are among some of the names represented with sizes ranging from a 9-foot hydroplane to 70-foot plus cruisers. Several Jersey Speed Skiffs—a crowd favorite—will be displaying their aptly named strengths throughout the show.

“With a juried competition among entrants for best restored and preserved boats, this festival attracts the best of the best when it comes to classic and antique boats,” said ACBS-Chesapeake Bay Chapter Festival Chairman Bob Hamilton. “We’re thrilled the festival is able to return to CBMM’s beautiful campus this summer and can’t wait to see the public there.”

From Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21, the festival’s signature Arts at Navy Point pavilion brings juried fine artists, craftspeople, and vendors to CBMM’s waterfront campus, offering nautical and maritime-themed items for boat and home. Festival hours are10am–5pm Friday and Saturday, with the Arts at Navy Point and limited displays continuing on Sunday from 10am–3pm. Entrance to the festival is included with CBMM’s general admission, which is good for two days and free for CBMM members.

For advance tickets and more information, visit cbmm.org/antiqueandclassic. For information on the Antique & Classic Boat Society’s Chesapeake Bay Chapter, or to register as a vendor, visit chesapeakebayacbs.org.