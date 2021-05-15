Sad Note: Kent County’s Beloved Tom McHugh Passes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chestertown Spy is sad to learn of Tom McHugh’s recent passing. A friend to all who knew him, Tom “Banjo Man” was a leading force behind developing the region as a haven for musical artists and a home for those who flocked far and wide to attend concerts at “The Mainstay” in Rock Hall.

His love for music and the access he provided for us to experience is his legacy. He will be sorely missed. Kent County is richer for his life with us.

No Service is planned at this time. A celebration of his amazing life will be announced in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Mainstay, PO Box 238, Rock Hall, MD. 21661

In his honor, we offer one of Tom McHugh’s last interviews in The Spy.