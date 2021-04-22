Letter to the Editor: Keep to the Town’s Charter on Mayor Process

I was researching Mayor Cerino’s resignation Tuesday, April 6th. Under the town charter, it says” In case of a vacancy in the office of Mayor for any reason the council within 45 days, shall elect some qualified person to fill the vacancy until the next regular town election. Any vacancies on the council or in the office of the Mayor shall be filled by the favorable votes of a majority of the remaining members of the Mayor and Council. The results of any such vote shall be recorded in the minutes of the council. In the event no one is appointed within the specified 45 day period, the Board of Election Supervisors for the town will arrange for a special election” If an existing council member is chosen then the Mayor and Council have the power and authority to select a replacement for a vacant council seat!

In my opinion, the Town of Chestertown needs to keep a cohesive organization running the day-to-day business. Furthermore, the existing council members have worked together for some time. Bringing in an outside publicly unelected official might take time and discussion, and potentially cause further disruptions in town government at the upper level. The council might call a special session, but time is tight. The end date to make any pertinent decision is around May 21st, approximately 45 days from the resignation of Mayor Cerino on April 6th. I think there are only two council meetings, May 3rd, and May 17th before the Board of Election Supervisors is activated. The council should come to a consensus soon!

Frank B. Rhodes Jr.