Talbot Hits Covid Vaccine Milestone; FEMA Clinics Continue at Easton Elks

Half of Talbot County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

If you have not been vaccinated, please schedule an appointment.

The Talbot County Vaccine Helpline is 410-819-5641. You can also visit www.talbothealth.org for local vaccine information.

Vaccine availability in the next few weeks

FEMA Vaccine Clinics at the Easton Elks Lodge

Easton Elks Lodge #1622 is located at 502 Dutchmans Lane in Easton. No insurance is required. You only need to be Maryland resident. Please share with anyone you know seeking vaccination.

Registration links for FEMA Vaccine Clinics at the Easton Elks Lodge are as follows:

Tuesday, April 20, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3dkyjik

Wednesday, April 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3djRSal

Thursday, April 22, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3g9Sstj

Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3wXQ8vg

Sunday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3g9Swt3

Multicultural Vaccination and Wellness Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Idlewild Park in Easton

Register for the vaccine in advance by April 21 at the links below.

English – https://forms.gle/45TCxx7b9pPwKm1o7

Espanol – https://forms.gle/ciCtLuR4RKZio7wQ8

For any Spanish or Creole-speaking community members who may need help registering, please contact Jennifer Villacorta at ChesMRC 877- 772-9832.