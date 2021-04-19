MENU

Sections

More

April 19, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: This Tree has Interesting Flowers

by Leave a Comment

Share
Happy Mystery Monday! This week, we’ve had lots of plants blooming and this tree has some interesting flowers! What is it?
Last week, we asked you about the silver-haired bat! Silver-haired bats are commonly found in forested areas and form maternity colonies in tree cavities and hollows. They eat a variety of insects including midges, moths, mosquitoes, crane flies, and crickets. These bats are easily identified by the silvery hair along its head and back.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *