Adkins Mystery Monday: This Tree has Interesting Flowers

Happy Mystery Monday! This week, we’ve had lots of plants blooming and this tree has some interesting flowers! What is it?
Last week, we asked you about the silver-haired bat! Silver-haired bats are commonly found in forested areas and form maternity colonies in tree cavities and hollows. They eat a variety of insects including midges, moths, mosquitoes, crane flies, and crickets. These bats are easily identified by the silvery hair along its head and back.
