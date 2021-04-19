Follow up: Dachshund Loving Insurrection Victim

On March 12, 2021, we described how a Chestertown group decided to honor the murdered Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. They had learned from a Washington Post article, that he was devoted to rescuing, caring and finding good homes for, abandoned, abused Dachshunds.

He himself had adopted two, one young and healthy and the other old and blind. After work, he went home, put one on a long leash and carried the senior Dox from tree to tree, until an acceptable one was found.

The ten Chestertown residents created a memorial fund and donated it in his name to the American Dachshund Rescue and Adoption organization. Its Board knew about Brian’s attachment to Doxies and was very excited to receive the check. It will be used for the initial medical and other care their rescues receive.

Fast forward to April 14, 2021 when Ingrid Hansen, the owner of Figgs Ordinary and very involved in the memorial fund, found a note taped to her business’s door. It was from Ken Sicknick, Bian’s brother, who had driven hundreds of miles to Chestertown, to thank Ingrid and the others for “ remembering his brother in such a thoughtful way”

Given the depressing, dreariness of the past year and the lingering shock of the 1/06/21 assault on the Capitol, Ken’s effort was a very nice coda to the story. . .