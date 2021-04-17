MENU

April 17, 2021

Chesapeake Lens: “Evening on Shipping Creek” by Susan Hale

“No two sunsets are ever alike and the view down Shipping Creek, out to the East Bay, never ceases to delight and inspire me. Mother Nature is a master painter. Her canvas is the Bay—its waters and skies and shorelines—and her palette is the constantly changing light.”  “Evening on Shipping Creek” by Susan Hale, Stevensville, MD. 

