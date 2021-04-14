For All Seasons Exceeds Goal and Thanks Sponsors for the Give With Your Heart Campaign

For All Seasons had to pivot this spring to re-invent its annual Heart & Music fundraising event as a virtual campaign. Over the past 11 years, Heart & Music has raised around $80,000 annually for For All Seasons mental health and victim services on the Mid-Shore. This year, instead of its traditional in-person event, the organization hosted a ten-day virtual “Give With Your Heart” campaign in March and exceeded its $100,00 campaign goal, raising $103,993.

“The For All Seasons Team is grateful for the outpouring of support we received during our ten-day Give With Your Heart Campaign. This important annual fundraiser is a critical piece of our yearly fundraising target, and our amazing community showed up in force. We can’t thank our donors enough for stepping up and helping us to serve all community members – regardless of their ability to pay,” commented Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

“We especially want to thank Paul B. and Joanne Prager, the Warren L. Allen Family Fund, and Jim and Cindy Reed for giving matching dollars which pushed us over our initial goal.”

Since March 2020, For All Seasons has delivered over 30,000 clinical visits and welcomed over 1,100 new cli­ents. The cost to care for each client leaves a coverage gap that can only be met with the community’s support. This year’s online campaign captured the heart of our community – using the power of song, personal stories, and giving – through a virtual heart wall. Daily videos showcased individual stories of mental health and the importance of reaching out for help, including a culminating video featuring a special song from For All Seasons very own Heart & Music cast.

For All Seasons wishes to thank its business partners and friends who supported the “Give With Your Heart” campaign. Presenting | Transformation Sponsors included Paul B. and Joanne Prager and The Warren L. Allen Family Fund. Strength Sponsor was The St. John Foundation. Wellness Sponsor was Tim and Sally Kagan. Healing Sponsors included Trade Whims, Jim and Cindy Reed, Shore United Bank, and Wye Financial Partners. Hope Sponsors included Bruce Wiltsie and Bill Davenport; Ewing, Dietz, Fountain & Kaludis, P.A.; Intown Management, LLC; Hollis, Cronan, and Fronk PA; Kimberly Wilson and Amy Bush; Marasun Roofing; Rise Up Coffee Roasters; Shearer the Jeweler; Tred Avon Family Wealth; Queenstown Bank of Maryland. Help Sponsors included Bay Imprint, The Cerrato Family, Dr. Michael Flaherty & Ms. Mary Lee Murrin, Julyan Management Group, Laser Letters, Llandaff Family Trust, Sally Shaw, Tezla Group, Inc., and Willow Construction. Comfort Sponsors included An Optical Galleria, Baird, Kathy Bosin, Campbell’s Boatyards and Yacht Sales, Charles T. Capute, LLC, Karen Davis – State Farm Agent, Easton Utilities, Gallagher, La De Da, Jamie Merida Interiors / Bountiful Home, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Seaford Presbyterian Church, and Visiting Angels. Media Sponsors included Mark Potter and the WINX FM Morning Show, WCTR, and What’s Up Media.

For further information about donating to For All Seasons, contact Katie Theeke, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org

For All Seasons provides the highest level of mental health and victim services to children, adults and families across the Mid-Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy and 24-hour crisis hotlines.