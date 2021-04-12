Jazz Alive: Capitol Bones Founder Visits Jazz Tales 

Jazz Alive, a Talbot County, Maryland-based foundation dedicated to the continuation and preservation of jazz, brings trombonist Matt Niess to its popular live YouTube show “Jazz Tales” on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

A Washington, DC based cross-over trombonist who served in The U.S. Army Band (Pershing’s Own) for 30 years, Matt is a former high school band director and is currently the Director of Brass Studies and Professor of Trombone at The Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. He is the founder and director of The Capitol Bones, The National Jazz Workshop and has appeared as a soloist, clinician, and adjudicator at numerous venues throughout the United States.

“Jazz Tales” is an ongoing series of shows featuring leading jazz voices from the DelMarVa and Washington, D.C. region. The hour and fifteen-minute show features live performances and interviews in an intimate setting hosted by Jazz Alive founder and pianist Fred Hughes.

Information and live-stream passes are available online at Jazz-Alive.org and the program can be viewed at any time once it is published–along with an archive of past episodes that feature a range of jazz artists including vocalist Sara Jones, guitarist Steve Abshire, bassist Paul Langosch, trombonist Greg Boyer, and saxophonist Paul Carr.

Jazz Alive is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that works throughout the Eastern Shore with community groups and school music organizations to build appreciation for jazz, America’s indigenous art form.