Democratic Club Hosts Meet & Greet with Heather Mizeur

The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, on Thursday, April 15 via Zoom, for a “Meet & Greet” session with Heather Mizeur, candidate for Congress in Maryland’s First District. Now a resident of Kent County, previously serving as a Delegate to the MD General Assembly, and a former candidate for MD Governor, Ms. Mizeur has joined a crowded field of candidates for the Democratic nomination for this office.

Join Democrats from Kent County and from our neighboring counties for Ms. Mizeur’s “Upper Shore Meet and Greet.” This event will serve as the April meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Please note that the DCKC does not endorse any candidates prior to a contested Primary Election, and will provide equal time to all Democratic candidates for any nomination.

Pre-registration is necessary for this online event — please sign up here: https://heathermizeur.com/uppershore/. DCKC members will not receive the Zoom link this time; they will be directed to this website in a separate message closer to the event. Regardless of DCKC membership status, it will be necessary to pre-register.