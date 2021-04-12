Grant Helps Main Street Keep Downtown Cleaner

Thanks largely to a $4,970 grant from the Keep Maryland Beautiful program, Main Street Chestertown has purchased four new recycling receptacles and one new trash bin for the Town to help keep downtown litter free. The new receptacles were purchased from the Maryland-based Victor Stanley company in the same style the Town of Chestertown has purchased in recent years.

The new trash bin is located at Town Hall adjacent to the parking lot and near the Visitors Center, and the blue recycling bins will soon be placed at four locations along the waterfront and on High and Cross Streets.

David Sobers, chair of the new Keep Chestertown Beautiful Committee organized through Main Street, spearheaded the grant application for the purchase. “Main Street wants to make it easier for visitors and residents alike to recycle and avoid littering while downtown,” said Sobers, who also serves on the Town’s Environmental Committee. “Our committee hopes to find funds to purchase still more bins in the near future.”

The Keep Maryland Beautiful Program is administered by the Maryland Environmental Trust with support from the Forever Maryland Foundation, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Main Street Historic Chestertown is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to foster an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown. It is part of a national network founded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to revitalize America’s historic commercial districts.