Laura Heikes Recognized for 35 Years of Service with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is honored to recognize Laura Heikes for 35 years of service to the Company. Laura started her career with the Bank in April of 1986 as an assistant comptroller at our Dover Street, Easton, MD branch. Over her 35 years, she has held many positions with the Bank such as, manager of loan services, officer of compliance and security, branch administration, operations and conversion coordinator. Mrs. Heikes currently serves as a Senior Vice President of Shore United Bank, and our Government and Community Relations Officer and will be retiring from the Company on April 28, 2021.

Laura lives her commitment to the community by currently serving with the following organizations: Chairperson and Founding Member for the Talbot County Public Schools Education Foundation, Talbot County Fair Board, Member of Talbot County Soroptimist Club, Talbot County Chamber Ambassador, Vice Chair of the Talbot County Extension Board, Member of the Talbot County Hunger Coalition, Member of the Talbot County Chamber Partners in Education Committee, Founding Board member of Junior Achievement in Talbot County. She also volunteers for the following organizations: Talbot Goes Purple, Talbot County and Queen Ann County Fairs, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Character Counts, 4-H, FFA, Talbot County Farm Bureau, His Hope Haven, Neighborhood Service Center and many more.

In addition to her work as a community partner, Laura is a 2015 graduate of Shore Leadership and was honored with the Maryland You Are Beautiful Award in 2015 and 2014 Business Woman of the Year by the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.

“Being a community banker is by no means a nine to five job. To be a true community banker you need to be active in the community and connect with your customers to help improve the communities we live in,” says Laura Heikes, Senior Vice President of Shore United Bank, and our Government and Community Relations Officer.

“We wish Laura well as she enters this new chapter in her life. Laura has been dedicated to supporting the needs of her customers and our communities for over 35 years and she will be greatly missed. However, knowing her fondness and dedication to this community I have no doubt that she will continue to be a positive force in many local activities,” says Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty, Jr. President and CEO at Shore United Bank.

Laura resides in St. Michaels, MD with her husband, Ed. She has two children, Kate and Jed and two grandchildren Peyton Skye and Bailey Claire. When not volunteering in the community, Laura loves spending time entertaining family and friends and enjoys being a “Mimi” to many, especially her two grandchildren.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.