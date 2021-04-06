Spring Art Exhibit Opening at Studio B Art Gallery

Studio B Art Gallery is happy to announce the opening of their Spring Art Exhibit on Friday, April 9, 2021. New artwork by all of the gallery’s talented artists will be unveiled during the spring showing. The opening reception will include a meet and greet with gallery artist Bernard Dellario and gallery owner/artist Betty Huang.

“Gallery artists have been working hard during the winter months to create amazing new pieces,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “So much of it pops with color and emotions and fits in perfectly with the changing of the seasons. We cannot wait for you to come see the fabulous art.”

Bernard Dellario will join Betty on April 9th to talk about his new works. Bernard has studied drawing and painting at the Art League School in Alexandria, Virginia and has taken several workshops with nationally recognized artists. He has been a member of the prestigious Washington Society of Landscape Painters since 2003 and currently serves as President. He exhibits and has won awards through several venues, teaches painting workshops, and has juried local art competitions.

Studio B Art Gallery recently announced that Master Jove Wang will be returning to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for a new spring workshop. The Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang will be held Friday, May 14 – Tuesday, May 18 in Easton, Maryland.

“Master Jove Wang fell in love with Tilghman Island when we brought him there for the Plein Air Workshop last year,” Betty said. “We are honored and privileged to have the master join us again to teach us his techniques and tell us about his journeys.”

Betty will be answering questions about the spring workshop and offering advance registration during the gallery’s Spring Art Exhibit opening reception.

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali. Visit the gallery any time during open hours, browse online at www.studiobartgallery.com, or call 443-988-1818 to arrange a private viewing.