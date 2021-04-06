Chestertown Rotary Club Community Food Drive

The Chestertown Rotary Club has announced a Community Food Drive to benefit Minary’s Dream Alliance. The drive will be held on Saturday, April 10, from 10 am to 2 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church on Greenwood Avenue in Chestertown. Rotarians will be on hand to receive donations in the parking lot across from the church.

Rotarians follow the motto, “Service Above Self.” Rotary Club President Alan Austen notes, “We are pleased to be partnering with Minary’s Dream Alliance on this project. They are doing such important work delivering bags of groceries to over 200 seniors unable to get out to the grocery store.”

Paul Tue, with MInary’s Dream Alliance, recommends staples such as cereal, bread, peanut butter, and canned goods. Those wishing to make a cash donation can drop off a check payable to Minary’s Dream Alliance, a 501 c 3 organization.

About the Chestertown Rotary Club

Members of the Chestertown Rotary Club are part of a diverse group of professional leaders working to address various community and international service needs and promote peace and understanding throughout the world. The Rotary Club of Chestertown is united with Rotarians worldwide in supporting the motto of “Service Above Self.” To learn more about the Chestertown Rotary Club, chestertownmdrotary.wixsite.com or contact Larry Vetter at larryvetter@yahoo.com or 631-406-3155.