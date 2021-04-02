Choptank Community Health System receives Innovative Excellence Award

Choptank Community Health System received the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce’s Innovative Excellence for 2020 Best in Business Award at a March 23 drive-in event at Choptank Transport in Preston, Md. This is the second consecutive year Choptank Health has been recognized with the Chamber’s Innovative Excellence award.

The annual awards recognize outstanding business practices, with awardees nominated by their peers. The Innovative Excellence Award recognizes businesses who have demonstrated innovation with technology, business strategies, and operations.

Choptank Health remained safely open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of telehealth and in the innovation and development of new screening and treatment protocols, as well as new environmental and infection control systems.

Choptank Health worked with the Caroline County emergency operations center over the past year to actively share information and track the initial spread of COVID-19. They were the region’s first health care provider to offer drive-up and curbside COVID-19 testing for Choptank Health patients, and worked in partnership with county government and Caroline County Public Schools to provide community mass testing sites.

“This is a special honor for Choptank to be recognized this year for all the hard work that has been done in the fight against COVID-19,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “It certainly wasn’t an easy year, but our team joined together and demonstrated daily our passion for our mission and our patients.

“It is a pleasure to work with such a committed team, and my thanks go to each Choptank Health team member for everything they have done to make this recognition possible.”

The drive-in event included a take-home meal prepared by Tenchi American Restaurant of Denton, Md. with Choptank Transport hosting and volunteering for the outdoor event.

Other Caroline County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Best in Business Award recipients include the Denton branch of Shore United Bank as Business of the Year; Gelin and Nick Wake as Business Leaders of the Year; Angel Perez as Citizen of the Year; Trevor Nichols as Young Professional of the Year; Shore Gourmet for Innovative Excellence; Seaberry Farm for Excellence in Agriculture; Midshore Technology Services and Mirror Image Premier as Rising Stars; and Caroline Food for Learning as Caroline’s Best Non-Profit. A video announcement of the award recipients is at bitly.com/chamberwinners2020.