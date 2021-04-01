Get Out on the Water with CBMM this Summer

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering several kayak paddles this summer to help people get out of the house and on the water. Registration is required for all paddles, with a list of upcoming programs available at cbmm.org/paddles.

The first offering is scheduled for 6–8:30pm on Monday, April 26, when participants are invited to take in a relaxing evening paddle under the full moon. A second full moon paddle is scheduled for 6:30–9pm on Friday, July 23. The April paddle will launch from Oak Creek Landing in Newcomb, Md., while the July offering will launch from CBMM’s own campus.

The cost for either of these paddles is $25 for those bringing their own kayak and $45 for those renting a kayak from CBMM, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members.

Returning for 2021 are the popular Guided Paddle & Tasting programs, where intermediate paddlers are welcome to kayak around Talbot County waterways with CBMM staff members and enjoy a tasting from a local business. On Saturday, May 22, participants will paddle Skipton Creek and enjoy a tasting from Triple Creek Winery and on Saturday, Aug. 28, participants will explore the Tred Avon River and cool off with some ice cream from Scottish Highland Creamery.

The cost to participate in a Guided Paddle & Tasting is $45 for those bringing their own kayak and $65 for those renting a kayak from CBMM, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members. Tastings are included with the cost of registration, and participants are encouraged to dress accordingly for being outdoors, wear sunscreen, and bring water and any snacks they will need for the duration of the paddle.

For those new to kayaking, or those looking to refresh their paddling skills, CBMM will be offering a New to Paddling Workshop from 9am–1pm on Saturday, June 12. Launching from CBMM’s campus, this on-the-water session will focus on the fundamentals of paddling, covering topics like the anatomy of the kayak, paddles and gear, safety measures, launch techniques, and the basic strokes used in paddling. The cost to participate is $45 without a kayak rental and $65 with a rental, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Registration is required to cbmm.org/newpaddler.

Paddling with the President will also return this summer, with participants invited to join CBMM’s President and avid paddler Kristen Greenaway for a relaxed evening paddling along the Miles River and up Long Haul Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 5:30–7:30pm. During this paddle, participants will have a chance to learn how to paddle using Greenaway’s preferred Greenland paddle. For additional details, visit cbmm.org/Greenawaypaddle.

For each of these paddles, participants are asked to provide their own PFDs if they are not renting one of CBMM’s kayaks. Facial coverings are required upon exiting your vehicle and while launching and hauling kayaks. Once out on the water — while keeping a safe distance from fellow paddlers — coverings can be removed but are once again required upon haul out. Hand sanitizer will be provided for the onset and close of each excursion. Participation is limited for all programs, and anyone age 16 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

To register for any of the paddles and learn about upcoming on-the-water excursions, visit cbmm.org/paddles. Discounts for each are offered to CBMM members, who play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibits, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.