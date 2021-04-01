Golfing “fore” Gunston Spring Fundraiser to be held May 3, 2021

The Gunston School will be holding a spring fundraiser, Golfing “fore” Gunston II, on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville, Md. The day begins with a continental breakfast on the patio overlooking the greens before teeing off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Refreshments and food will be served throughout the day, with opportunities to “Rent a Pro” for a little extra help. An awards ceremony will follow with prizes for First Place, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and “Last Place” winners. Golfers will be vying to win prizes such as a Bat-Caddy X3R Remote Control Cart, Yeti Golf Bag, Under Armour gear, Pro Shop gift cards, and more. This year’s event includes activities such as lunch and tennis with a pro for those who may not golf, but would like to show their support by connecting with other members of the Gunston community.

Additionally, beginning on Friday, April 30, the Gunston’s Biddersnest online silent auction will go live, offering the chance to bid on items such as dinner for four and a golf simulator session, a full day Gunston Watershed Experience for a family of 4-6 plus lunch, professional photography sessions, a basket of gift cards to area restaurants, and a weekend getaway. Auction winners will be announced at the golf awards ceremony on May 3.

The inaugural Golfing fore Gunston in October 2020 was a sold-out event, with many asking for a second tournament in the spring. “Normally, we wouldn’t have two golf tournaments in the same year, however this has not been a normal year,” explains Head of School John Lewis. Gunston’s annual fall Bull & Oyster Roast provides $100,000 toward bridging the nearly $4,000 gap between tuition costs and what it actually takes to deliver the “Gunston Experience.”

“This year we were not able to have our signature event, so we are working to close our funding gap in non-traditional and atypical ways—like having TWO golf tournaments! In a year where indoor events are out of the question and outdoor gala events involve a myriad of restrictions, hosting TWO golf tournaments makes perfect sense,” Lewis adds.

Sponsorships and donations allow Gunston the ability to offer more than 60% of its students financial aid, as well as provide opportunities for students and faculty to travel to leadership conferences, robotic competitions, environmental trips, and more.

Golf registration is $175 per player or $700 per foursome. Sponsorships are also available and include the opportunity for businesses to get their name and logo in front of the entire Gunston community of students, parents, alumni, and local community members.

Tournament sponsors include Riggo Productions (The Pocock Family, P ’23) and Fred Frederick of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P ’23).

Visit https://www.gunston.org/golf21 to register for the outing or a sponsorship (or both!), or call Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1101 or email lscull@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.