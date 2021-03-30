The Artists’ Gallery Features Karen Merkin in “Cars and Ribbons and Bears, Oh My!”

During the month of April, 2021, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of exhibiting artist, Karen Merkin. Growing up along the New Jersey shore, Karen has always been fascinated with color and the subtlety of light and shadow on those colors. During the past year, Karen has spent more time at home and has looked for objects around the house to paint. So evolved her stuffed bear series and her ribbons and wrapping paper series. These photorealistic oil paintings are both whimsical and colorful and may help bring a smile to the viewer. Karen is also known for her classic “car portraits.” Each classic car has its own unique beauty, design and character, enhanced by the unique reflections found on chrome and glass surfaces.

Karen’s award winning paintings have shown in many exhibitions, including Concours d’Elegance and the Classic Motor Museum shows in St. Michaels. As a resident of Rockville, the Eastern Shore has become a favorite getaway for Karen and her husband. Karen is a juried member of the Working Artists Forum and the International Guild of Realism. She is an exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery, and participates in workshops and local shows in Chestertown, Easton, St. Michaels, Tilghman Island and Oxford.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery and meet the artist during extended hours on the evening of First Friday, April 2nd. Work by Karen Merkin will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of April. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday 12:30-4:30. Please note that all visitors to the gallery must be masked upon entry. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.