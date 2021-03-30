Washington College Commencement Speaker Announced

Katie Hood, the chief executive officer of the One Love Foundation, will deliver the keynote address during commencement ceremonies for Washington College’s Class of 2021. Under her leadership since 2014, the organization created in honor of Yeardley Love has become the nation’s leading educator of young people on the topic of relationship abuse.

The family of Yeardley Love, the University of Virginia student-athlete who died in 2010 at the hands of an ex-boyfriend, established the foundation to empower young people with the knowledge to identify and avoid unhealthy relationships before they escalate to physical violence. Yeardley, a Baltimore native who played women’s lacrosse, was killed three weeks before she would have graduated from UVA with a degree in political science. Her ex-boyfriend, also once a lacrosse player for UVA, is serving a 23-year sentence for second-degree murder.

Prior to joining One Love, Hood was chief executive officer at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research where for nine years she worked to drive research progress toward a cure for Parkinson’s disease. She also worked as a philanthropic consultant and served as a visiting lecturer at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy. Before discovering her passion for philanthropy, she held positions at both Goldman Sachs and Bain & Company.

Hood will receive the honorary degree, Doctor of Public Service.

The College’s 238th Commencement is set for Saturday, May 22 with a rain date of Sunday, May 23. The outdoor event is not open to the general public but will be live streamed for off-campus viewing. Details will follow.

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.