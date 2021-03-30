Stop Trash Pollution: Join Bay-Wide Cleanup Events in April

Trash is everywhere throughout our watersheds—floating in ditches and streams, littering roadways, dirtying parks, and fluttering through farm fields. In April, ShoreRivers and volunteers will host community trash cleanups to help rid our towns, streets, and parks of litter before it reaches our waterways.These events are part of the annual Project Clean Stream, a Bay-wide cleanup organized by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. Thousands of people across the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed—six states and the District of Columbia—will work together to clean our shared water resource. This is a great way to get outside and make a tangible difference in for own rivers while being a part of the larger effort all across the Bay.

Join a Project Clean Stream cleanup near you:

Saturday, April 3 at 9:00am: Unionville Road on the Miles River

Saturday, April 10 at 8:30am: Fox Hole Landing on the Sassafras River

Saturday, April 10 at 9:30am: Turners Creekon the Sassafras River

Sunday, April 11 at 1:30pm: Wye Mills on the Wye River

Saturday, April 17 at 9:00am: Sassafras Natural Resource Management Area on the Sassafras River

Sunday, April 18 at 9:00am: Greensboro Community Park on the Choptank River

Sunday, April 18 at 1:00 pm: Chestertown rail trail on the Chester River

Saturday, April 24 at 9:00 am: Easton Point Marina on the Choptank River

If you are interested in volunteering to take part in any of these cleanups, please contact Laura Wood at lwood@shorerivers.org.Trash bags and gloves are provided; volunteers are encouraged to bring water, a mask, and wear appropriate attire. To plan your own Project Clean Stream event, visit www.allianceforthebay.org/project/project-clean-stream/

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org