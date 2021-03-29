Adkins Mystery Monday: Admire with Eyes, not Hands

Happy March Mystery Monday! This week, we ask you what kind of spider did we find? Hint: this is definitely one to admire with your eyes, not your hands.

Last week, our video had the sound of the white-breasted nuthatch! There are three species of nuthatches in Maryland. The white-breasted nuthatch (Sitta carolinensis) is relatively common throughout Maryland and is often observed spiraling down tree trunks foraging for food. White-breasted nuthatches have a unique laughing or yammering call. Fun fact: their common name comes from their habit of placing nuts in the tree trunk and then smashing it with their bill to open the seed. Very resourceful.