The first mass vaccination clinic on the Eastern Shore is open. If you are able to travel and wish to receive a shot, consider making an appointment.
For more information, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
