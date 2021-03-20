Speaking and Listening for the Eastern Shore’s Disabled with Dominique Sessa

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not that long along, Dominique Sessa had set her sights on being a dancer. As a child, she loved to dance, and her dreams of finding a career in that field seemed quite natural given her ample supply of self-determination. But a freak accident when she was 13 years old changed her life forever, including her transition from ballet to being a leading advocate for the disabled in the State of Maryland by the time she had turned 25.

That childhood accident would turn out to be the earliest sign of a rare and progressive neuromuscular disorder that would eventually rob her of the use of her legs. While it was hard to detect at first, Dominique’s condition would eventually lead her to move to the Eastern Shore and the particular health care for her condition only available in Salisbury.

This life journey would be a profound challenge for anyone so young, but for anyone who knows Dominique Sessa, it comes as no surprise that she has not only been able to cope with her disability but almost instantly rise to be a lead advocate for those on the Eastern Shore, a region that has historically been without a voice in city government and more recently the state of Maryland.

Last year, Governor Larry Hogan appointed Dominique to be a member of the Maryland Commission on Disabilities. Not only is she one of the youngest members to serve, but she is also the only representative of the Eastern Shore.

In her Spy interview, Dominique talks about the unique needs of the disabled in such a rural environment as the Shore. She also talks about the need for frank and honest conversations between the general public and a growing number of citizens who must navigate in a society that still finds it awkward to ask questions or actively listen to those with special needs.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Dominique Sessa work please go to her website here.