DCA To Celebrate Maryland Day

Downtown Chestertown invites everyone to show their state pride in celebration of Maryland Day, Thursday March 25 through Sunday, March 28. Shops and businesses will be all be flying the state flag. Wear your Maryland hat, scarf, jacket, mask… and receive VIP pricing at these participating downtown locations: Bad Alfred’s Distillery, Bee Crafty, Bookplate, Figg’s Ordinary, Houston’s Dockside Emporium, Les Poissons Gallery, Riverside Unique, Sarah Paige Studio Salon, The Finishing Touch, Tish Fine Art Plus, Twigs & Teacups.

Maryland Day commemorates March 25, 1634, the day settlers disembarked from two small sailing ships – the Ark and the Dove – onto Maryland soil. The General Assembly authorized it as a legal holiday in 1916. Today, Maryland Day is celebrated as a day of learning, fun, and discovery with events and activities based on exploration. We invite you to explore Chestertown’s shops, galleries and eateries stroll the waterfront and have fun!

The Downtown Chestertown Association reminds you to shop local and shop safe.

https://www.downtownchestertown.org/.