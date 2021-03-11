Studio B Art Gallery Announces Spring Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang

Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce that Master Jove Wang is returning to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for a new spring workshop. The Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang will be held Friday, May 14 – Tuesday, May 18 in Easton, Maryland and registration is now open.

Master Jove Wang is a highly sought after world-renowned artist, award-winning plein air painter, professor, and author. His career spans more than three decades. During his impressive career, he has received exceptional recognition and won numerous awards. Master Wang’s demonstration at the 15th Plein Air Easton Competition in 2019 was a highlight of the festivities.

In the fall of 2020, Studio B Art Gallery hosted Master Jove Wang at a Plein Air Workshop in Tilghman Island. The response from artists attending the sessions was overwhelmingly positive. Participants came from all over and had a wonderful, socially-distant learning experience.

Ever since the fall workshop, painters have asked Studio B Gallery owner Betty Huang when the next opportunity to work with the master would be. Betty is delighted to host Master Wang again. Eastern Shore is one of his favorite places to paint and she is excited to show him the beautiful colors of spring the region has to offer. Betty anticipates another fabulous workshop, perfect for new or returning students.

“Master Jove Wang fell in love with Tilghman Island when we brought him there for the Plein Air Workshop last year,” Studio B Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “We are honored and privileged to have the master join us again to teach us his techniques and tell us about his journeys.”

To attend the five day workshop, participants must sign up in advance with Studio B Gallery. Tuition for the workshop is $1,000 and Betty anticipates all available spaces will sell out quickly. Apply early to reserve your spot to learn from the master. Call 443-988-1818 or email betty@studiobartgallery.com to for more details.

Visit Studio B Gallery online at www.studiobartgallery.com to view original paintings by Master Jove Wang and all the other exceptional gallery artists. You can purchase directly on the website, call to arrange a private viewing (443-988-1818), or stop into the gallery during open hours.