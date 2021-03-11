Academy Art Museum Announces April Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Miró in New York, 1947:

Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17

April 16 – July 8, 2021

Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17 explores a group of little-known etchings Joan Miró made with influential British printmaker Stanley William Hayter at Atelier 17, the New York outpost of his seminal printmaking studio in Paris. Both Miró and Hayter were key participants in the community of artists in Paris who ultimately formed the core of international movements in contemporary art from the 1930s to 1945. In the 1940s many of these artists, including Hayter, moved to New York to escape the horrors of the Nazi occupation of Paris. There, the confluence of these émigrés and the ingenious and energetic American artists who created Abstract Expressionism fueled the relocation of the center of the art world to New York. The exhibition will include works by Fred Becker, Terry Haass, Gabor Peterdi, André Masson, Anne Ryan, Yves Tanguy, Herman Cherry, Helen Phillips, and others, all of whom worked in Atelier 17 alongside Hayter and Miró. Works will be drawn from the Museum’s Permanent Collection and loans from Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia, and private collections.

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World

April 16 – July 8, 2021

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World is an exhibition of the late artist’s prints, watercolors, paintings and drawings, and spans over 30 years of her prolific yet under-studied career. The exhibition highlights Morgan’s ability to convey a spiritual experience through her landscape and portraiture work and to effortlessly transition from formal observation to magical wonder. While her prints are a testimony to her mastery as a printmaker, her mid-career paintings, which include experimental materials such as Day-Glo acrylic, shine a light on the artist’s inquisitive mind and inventive inner world. Morgan’s unique visual language invites the viewer to step back to take in the entirety of her layered compositions and to look closer and notice the figures hiding in them. One of the two African-American women artists to study with Stanley William Hayter’s Atelier 17, Morgan was a trailblazer as an artist and printmaker. Her works are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Library of Congress; the National Gallery of Art, and others. The Academy Art Museum is proud to present this exhibition with loans from the Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African-American Art, Mr. Donnell and Mrs. Dorothea Walker, Mr. Freddie Styles, Mr. Darryl Love, and Dolan/Maxwell. The exhibition catalog will feature essays by art historians Dr. Amalia Amaki and Dr. Christina Weyl.

2021 Student Art Exhibition: Students Curate the Permanent Collection!

Through 16–April 8, 2021

In March 2021, the Museum will present its student exhibition, titled The Peculiar Portrayal of People. Curated by Kent Island High School art students from the Academy Art Museum’s Permanent Collection, paired with the students’ own artwork, the exhibition is in an exciting new format. The students have been combing the collection and working on all aspects of exhibition production, including wall text and layout, with assistance from the Museum’s Curatorial and Education Departments.

Waterwall

Site-specific installation by artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann

South Street Lawn at Museum

Through Spring 2021

Waterwall is a mixed-media installation created by combining acrylic, sumi ink, silkscreen, and cyanotype on collaged translucent vinyl over glass. Mann is an American painter whose work explores mythology, identity, and landscape, particularly through the unique dialogues she crafts between the slow and permeating movement of ink and paint and the dynamic layers of collaged and printed elements. Waterwall harkens back to centuries of cave murals found in Dunhuang, China, where paintings do not just describe landscapes, but become environments and magical symbols themselves. As sunlight passes through the walls and ceiling of the cube on the Academy Art Museum’s grounds, Waterwall bathes the viewer in light and detail, creating a verdant, melting, glowing, fragmented, personal, and mythological realm. The bespoke plexiglass structure for the Museum lawn was designed by Mitch Hager of HAGER + HUCK Architecture. Sponsors of Waterwall are the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, and Catherine McCoy.

ADULT CLASSES

Adult Class Scholarships – Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor, and much more.

All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email

wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Workshop: Introducing Figures in Your Landscape Paintings

Instructor: Bernard Dellario, bernie.dellario@gmail.com

3 Days: Friday, April 16–Sunday, April 18 in studio

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $210 Members, $260 Non-members

Collage Workshop: Welcome Spring!

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

sherylartist@gmail.com

One Day Workshop: April 13 in studio

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 12 Noon

Cost per workshop: $65 Members, $78 Non-members

(plus $10 materials fee payable to instructor for mulberry paper packs and glue sticks)

Saturdays en Plein Air!

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

dianeduboismullaly.com

Monthly: The last Saturday of each month en Plein Air

April–October, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: Free to Members

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Home School Mini Sessions

Friday Spring Mini Session for 6 to 9-year-olds

1:00–2:30 p.m.: April 23 – May 21

Instructor: Constance Del Nero (Visual Arts Studio)

Friday Spring Mini Session for ages 10+

1:00–2:30 p.m.: April 23 – May 21

Instructor: Theresa Schram (Painting Studio)

Cost (per session): $75 Members, $85 Non-members

After the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for $50 (members) and $56 (Non-members)

The Museum offers art classes for the area’s home-schooled children, ages six and up. Classes focus on fine art techniques and materials. A variety of media is explored. Students visit the Museum’s exhibitions when appropriate. The spring home-school session is five weeks long. Note that after the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for 1/3 off!

Earth Day Activities

April 22nd is Earth Day, and the Museum is offering many ways to focus on caring for our planet. During the entire month of April, please bring your used water-based markers to the Museum and leave them in a special box at the front desk. At the end of the month, the Museum will box them up and ship them to Crayola for recycling. From Tuesday, April 20th through Sunday, April 25th, stop by the Museum to pick up your free Earth Day Family Art Kits. Art teachers often have extra materials left over from special projects. Rather than letting these materials go to waste, the Museum will package them up into grab-n-go boxes. Each kit will include random art supplies and suggestions for how to use them to make art.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

MUSEUM COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Per City, State, and CDC guidelines, new safety measures have been implemented to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times by participants and instructors. Prior to visiting the Academy Art Museum, visitors are encouraged to visit AAM’s website to read more about the Museum’s reopening protocols. Responses to frequently asked questions can be found on the Visit Page.

If you aren’t able to visit the Museum at this time, please enjoy our available virtual tours, art activities, artist talks, and virtual platform, Art at Home. We look forward to seeing you soon at AAM.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.