Letter to Editor: Kent County GOP Rejects Extremes

We want to make a clear statement of purpose about the guiding principles that govern the Republican Party in Kent County, Maryland. We believe in the founding documents of this country including the Constitution with the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Federalist Papers and auxiliary documents like Common Sense by Thomas Payne. The words are not just drivel but have sacred meaning to them.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

We believe in the rule of law not the rule of persons. The purpose of a Constitution is to set up the framework of our commonly agreed upon laws. Violence has no place in our hearts or in our policies.

The gist of these is that we live in a democratically elected Republic of federated states. The reason for keeping the states as governing bodies is the same as the reason to keep the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches free and independent of each other. The purpose of a divided government is to break power down to the smallest possible units that check and balance each other. This means that “power to the people” is not just a slogan but also a statement of purpose. The people is not a group or meant in the plural in any way. Each individual has power.

That individuals are free and have the power to decide their own future, their own groups of associates, to speak on any topic at any time.

That individuals have the right to follow their own conscience, attend their own place of worship.

That individuals have the right to protect their lives, their families and their property.

That as long as a person does not infringe on the rights of any other, he/she may get the education that best meets their individual needs.

In short, the power for government comes from individuals, not from any other source.

We welcome anyone who holds these truths to be self-evident to join us. Any group that excludes anyone based on race, religion, gender or any other concept, is not welcome to join us. We reject the extremes at both sides of the spectrum. The 5% to 7% of the population that feels the need to express nonsense (ANTIFA, Proud Boys, skinheads or whatever you call yourselves), we don’t want you. Those within the bounds of normal, are generally good, law abiding, persons. We may differ on the exact details, but we agree to come together to figure out our differences and abide by the rules generated by the individuals and their representatives.

Kent County Republican Central Committee

Tatiana Croissette, President